Wine: Poplar Grove 2024 Pinot Gris, Cascadia Series
Winery: Poplar Grove Winery
Why drink it? One of the first 2024 BC-US collaboration wines to be released, this one is front and centre with its information. It says right on the front label, in capital letters, it is made from fruit grown in Washington’s renowned Horse Heaven Hills AVA and the Yakima Valley but made in British Columbia.
“The Cascadia Series was born from necessity, shaped by the unprecedented challenges of the January 2024 deep freeze that severely impacted vineyards across our region,” said Daphne Scromeda, the winery’s marketing director, in a statement.
I admire the honesty and may the coming harvest be free from trouble so the Poplar Grove team can return to 100 per cent B.C. grapes.
As for this wine, it’s fresh and lively, with peach, nectarine and apricot. It has good balance and is very food-friendly. And the price — awesome! You’ll want to pour this one on repeat this summer.
Pair with: Soft cheeses, maybe a goat cheese and pistachio flatbread or roast chicken or pork tenderloin.
Price: $21.65
Music pairing: Sunshine by Aqyila