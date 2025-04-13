Wine: Coolshanagh 2019 Chardonnay
Winery: Coolshanagh Wines
Why drink it: Coolshanagh is a Gaelic word that means “a meeting place of friends.” It is also the name of a vineyard north of Naramata, renowned for its calcium carbonate-rich soil, soil that has been compared to the famous vineyards of Meurseult, France.
The winery owned by Skip and Judy Stothert, who moved to Naramata in 2003 with a dream of creating a vineyard. They now focus on small-batch Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, working alongside rock star winemaker Matt Dumayne (Okanagan Crush Pad’s chief winemaker) and Chilean terroir consultant Pedro Parra.
I wasn’t sure what to expect from a six-year-old Chardonnay but I was pleasantly surprised. Creamy but balanced, it has lovely tropical fruit flavours and aromas, with a hint of honey and dried thyme on the nose and palate. But drink it now; don’t expect to keep this one in the cellar for years to come.
Pair with: Salmon, grilled chicken
Price: At select liquor stores for around $33/bottle or $360 by the case through the winery.
Music pairing: Magnolia by Gabrielle Aplin