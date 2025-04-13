259276
Coolshanagh 2019 Chardonnay

Surprising Chardonnay

Contributed - | Story: 544118

Wine: Coolshanagh 2019 Chardonnay

Winery: Coolshanagh Wines

Why drink it: Coolshanagh is a Gaelic word that means “a meeting place of friends.” It is also the name of a vineyard north of Naramata, renowned for its calcium carbonate-rich soil, soil that has been compared to the famous vineyards of Meurseult, France.

The winery owned by Skip and Judy Stothert, who moved to Naramata in 2003 with a dream of creating a vineyard. They now focus on small-batch Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, working alongside rock star winemaker Matt Dumayne (Okanagan Crush Pad’s chief winemaker) and Chilean terroir consultant Pedro Parra.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from a six-year-old Chardonnay but I was pleasantly surprised. Creamy but balanced, it has lovely tropical fruit flavours and aromas, with a hint of honey and dried thyme on the nose and palate. But drink it now; don’t expect to keep this one in the cellar for years to come.

Pair with: Salmon, grilled chicken

Price: At select liquor stores for around $33/bottle or $360 by the case through the winery.

Music pairing: Magnolia by Gabrielle Aplin

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

