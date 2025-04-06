257979
Wine-Reviews

Chronos 2022 Carpo

Big, bossy, brilliant wine

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 542864

Wine: Chronos 2022 Carpo

Winery: Time Family of Wines

Why drink it? It’s big! It’s bossy! It’s brilliant! Seriously, though — this Bordeaux-style red blend is the sort of stuff that makes Okanagan reds the stuff of legend amongst fans. Named after the Greek goddess of fruitfulness, Carpo has lovely jammy and dark berry notes, with smooth tannins and a long finish. Made of Cabernet Sauvignon (30 per cent), Merlot (25 per cent), Syrah (20 per cent), Cabernet Franc (15 per cent) and Malbec (10 per cent), it’s a nice mix, with no one grape overpowering the blend. It would benefit from a few years in the cellar, but if you choose to drink it now, decant and let it rest for 20 minutes or so before serving. It's a beautiful wine to mark my 100th wine review for Castanet. Thanks for reading.

Pair with: Red meats such as steak or prime rib

Price: $60

Music pairing: Real Love Baby by Father John Misty

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

