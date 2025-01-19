253240
250986
Wine-Reviews

Haywire 2022 Lunar Red

Lunar New Year red wine

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 527790

Wine: Haywire 2022 Lunar Red

Winery: Haywire Winery

Why drink it? Since 2014, Haywire has released a limited-edition wine to mark the Lunar New Year, and each vintage has had a special custom label aligned with the year’s zodiac animal. A blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, this new limited-edition red has licorice, cola and eucalyptus notes, alongside the more typical dark red fruit, vanilla and mocha flavours and aromas. And check out that dramatic gold snake on the label.

If you’re in the Okanagan on Jan. 25, stop by Haywire to help celebrate the Lunar New Year celebration. The winery’s annual party will feature appetizers and, of course, wine including an opportunity to taste and buy the Lunar Red.

Pair with: The winery team suggests — and I agree — trying this blend with “ginger beef, smoky sauces, dark soy, Szechuan cuisine, and wok-seared vegetables.” It’ll also go great with smoky ribs, lamb chops or steak. And if you’re still looking for ideas, the winery has released an e-booklet on how to pair Asian flavours with wine. Find it here.

Price: $28.88/bottle

Music pairing: You Go Down Smooth by Lake Street Dive

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

251920
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252281