Wine: Haywire 2022 Lunar Red
Winery: Haywire Winery
Why drink it? Since 2014, Haywire has released a limited-edition wine to mark the Lunar New Year, and each vintage has had a special custom label aligned with the year’s zodiac animal. A blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, this new limited-edition red has licorice, cola and eucalyptus notes, alongside the more typical dark red fruit, vanilla and mocha flavours and aromas. And check out that dramatic gold snake on the label.
If you’re in the Okanagan on Jan. 25, stop by Haywire to help celebrate the Lunar New Year celebration. The winery’s annual party will feature appetizers and, of course, wine including an opportunity to taste and buy the Lunar Red.
Pair with: The winery team suggests — and I agree — trying this blend with “ginger beef, smoky sauces, dark soy, Szechuan cuisine, and wok-seared vegetables.” It’ll also go great with smoky ribs, lamb chops or steak. And if you’re still looking for ideas, the winery has released an e-booklet on how to pair Asian flavours with wine. Find it here.
Price: $28.88/bottle
Music pairing: You Go Down Smooth by Lake Street Dive