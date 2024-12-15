Photo: Contributed

Wine: Hester Creek 2021 The Judge

Winery: Hester Creek Estate Winery

Why drink it? If you’re looking for a special Christmas gift for a wine lover, this red from Hester Creek’s Origin Collection is a solid choice.

This hefty Bordeaux-style red blend—47% Merlot, 26% Cabernet Franc, 22% Cab Sauv, 4% Petit Verdot and 1% Malbec—is an age-worthy king of a wine, the sort of bottle you may only open a couple of times a year, but when you do, you wish you could drink this way all the time.

Notes of thyme, dark cherry and ripe dark plums, baking spices (clove, cinnamon) and vanilla make this a standout. Big, big, big, it was made during the year of the "Heat Dome" in B.C. and its record-breaking high temperatures.

It will benefit from opening about 30 minutes before serving, and decant if you’re able.

Tuck a bottle in the cellar to open in a few years, too, if you’re able.

Pair with: Prime rib, T-bone steaks, roasted Mediterranean-style vegetables (red peppers, zucchini, eggplant, maybe a little fresh fennel), slow-roasted lamb or venison

Price: $50

Music pairing: Stay With Me by Sam Smith