Hester Creek 2021 The Judge

Big bold red wine

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 522834

Wine: Hester Creek 2021 The Judge

Winery: Hester Creek Estate Winery

Why drink it? If you’re looking for a special Christmas gift for a wine lover, this red from Hester Creek’s Origin Collection is a solid choice.

This hefty Bordeaux-style red blend—47% Merlot, 26% Cabernet Franc, 22% Cab Sauv, 4% Petit Verdot and 1% Malbec—is an age-worthy king of a wine, the sort of bottle you may only open a couple of times a year, but when you do, you wish you could drink this way all the time.

Notes of thyme, dark cherry and ripe dark plums, baking spices (clove, cinnamon) and vanilla make this a standout. Big, big, big, it was made during the year of the "Heat Dome" in B.C. and its record-breaking high temperatures.

It will benefit from opening about 30 minutes before serving, and decant if you’re able.

Tuck a bottle in the cellar to open in a few years, too, if you’re able.

Pair with: Prime rib, T-bone steaks, roasted Mediterranean-style vegetables (red peppers, zucchini, eggplant, maybe a little fresh fennel), slow-roasted lamb or venison

Price: $50

Music pairing: Stay With Me by Sam Smith

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

