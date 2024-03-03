Photo: Contributed

Wine: Foolish Wine Co., 2020 Hooligan Meritage

Winery: Foolish Wine Co.

Why drink it: Mike and Melissa Coghill’s family started Yellow Dog Brewing in Port Moody, and then moved to the Okanagan to expand Yellow Dog. They co-own Neighbourhood Brewing with John and Jessie Main in Penticton — and now the two families have Foolish Wine Co. in the District Wine Village, too.

Winemaker and grower Brett Thiessen is part of the Foolish Wine team and he made this wine from grapes inherited when they bought the winery that is now Foolish. From what they know, it is mostly Cabernet Sauvignon, mostly sourced from Nk’Mip, plus Merlot from Bordertown in Osoyoos. There’s some Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc in there, too.

“This blend put up a fight, hence the name Hooligan,” says Thiessen.

It may be scrappy but it’s also seriously tasty, with good tannic structure—not too overwhelming, great notes of dark red berries, dried savoury herbs, a hint of smoke and cocoa. Other wines include a bright, refreshing Tempranillo-based rosé, as well as Spark, a sassy Sauvignon Blanc. The marketing, as you’d guess, is also sassy: “Come and get a little Foolish with us!”

Pair with: As the word Meritage suggests, this Hooligan pairs with big steaks, roast beef, lamb, burgers, that sort of thing.

Price: $29.99

Music pairing: The Boys are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy