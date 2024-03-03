230799
Wine-Reviews

Foolish Wine Co., 2020 Hooligan Meritage

Scrappy, seriously tasty wine

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 474414

Wine: Foolish Wine Co., 2020 Hooligan Meritage

Winery: Foolish Wine Co.

Why drink it: Mike and Melissa Coghill’s family started Yellow Dog Brewing in Port Moody, and then moved to the Okanagan to expand Yellow Dog. They co-own Neighbourhood Brewing with John and Jessie Main in Penticton — and now the two families have Foolish Wine Co. in the District Wine Village, too.

Winemaker and grower Brett Thiessen is part of the Foolish Wine team and he made this wine from grapes inherited when they bought the winery that is now Foolish. From what they know, it is mostly Cabernet Sauvignon, mostly sourced from Nk’Mip, plus Merlot from Bordertown in Osoyoos. There’s some Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc in there, too.

“This blend put up a fight, hence the name Hooligan,” says Thiessen.

It may be scrappy but it’s also seriously tasty, with good tannic structure—not too overwhelming, great notes of dark red berries, dried savoury herbs, a hint of smoke and cocoa. Other wines include a bright, refreshing Tempranillo-based rosé, as well as Spark, a sassy Sauvignon Blanc. The marketing, as you’d guess, is also sassy: “Come and get a little Foolish with us!”

Pair with: As the word Meritage suggests, this Hooligan pairs with big steaks, roast beef, lamb, burgers, that sort of thing.

Price: $29.99

Music pairing: The Boys are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

230137
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >