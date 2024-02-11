Wine: Rigour and Whimsy 2022 Bifrost
Winery: Rigour and Whimsy
Why drink it: This may be one of the most unique B.C. wines I’ve ever had. Made from Pinot Blanc and Gewurztraminer, it is citrusy, tart, sour, lightly, fizzy and very unconventional. This wine is one for the trendsetters in the crowd, eager to find out more about what’s happening in B.C.’s orange wine scene.
Located at Okanagan Falls, the winery was started by Costa and Jody Gavaris, who tried B.C. wine on their first date, fell in love and, well, now they own a winery. Their first commercial vintage was in 2016 and by 2018, they were selling their wines.
The name is an homage to “their shared commitment to seeking balance in themselves, in their relationships and in the natural world.” They focus on orange and amber wines, plus Gamay and Syrah. The name Bifrost, refers to a rainbow bridge that connects heaven to earth in Norse mythology.
Pair with: Strong cheeses and a hearty loaf of sourdough
Price: $28 at the winery. Call ahead or order online as the tasting room is only open from May to August.
Music pairing: Wild Child by Enya