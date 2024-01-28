Photo: Contributed

Wine: Meyer Family Vineyards Chardonnay

Winery: Meyer Family Vineyards

Why drink it: Choosing a favourite Meyer Chardonnay is a bit like choosing a favourite kid. I love them equally because, well, they are similar — yet different. That’s what makes them wonderful. I suggest picking up all four for a fun, special tasting.

The 2022 Anarchist Mountain Vineyard (Dekleva Clone) is from the highest elevation point in Osoyoos, a vineyard that was planted in 1985. The 2022 Old Main Road Vineyard was formerly known as Meyer’s Tribute Series and is from the same vineyard, but has been rebranded. The 2022 McLean Creek is from the winery’s home vineyard, a favourite stop for a mother bear and three cubs, who love to nick grapes from here during harvest. Last but not least, the crisp, classy 2022 Stevens Block — Old Main Road Vineyard spends 10 months in old oak and is named for the winery’s co-owner, Janice Stevens-Meyer.

And if you can only choose one, aim for the Anarchist Mountain bottle as only 322 cases were made. Serve lightly chilled.

Pair with: They’re all versatile and food-friendly. Try with roast turkey or chicken, pork tenderloin, scallops or mussels.

Price: $27 to $33 per bottle, depending on the selection.

Music pairing: The Lover by Medeski, Martin and Wood