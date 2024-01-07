224026
2021 Queue is a dramatic, rich, full-bodied and flavourful blended wine

Quails' Gate 2021 Queue

Shelley Boettcher

Wine: Quails’ Gate 2021 Queue

Winery: Quails’ Gate Estate Vineyard

Why drink it: Queue is a new addition to the Quails’ Gate lineup and is part of the winery’s Distinction Collection, a small lots program of experimental and small production wines. Chosen from the way the wines are lined up (queued) in the winery cellar waiting for the team to select and blend, Queue also refers to the Latin word “coda,” the end to a symphony or a dramatic work. “Queue — the winemaker’s composition,” reads the news release.

It’s certainly dramatic, a rich, full-bodied and flavourful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah, all hand-picked from the estate’s best parcels of vineyard land.

On the nose, I get notes of baking spices, violets, blackberries and blueberries, dark chocolate and vanilla. A beautiful gift or special bottle to open during the holiday season. Decant or open half an hour or so before serving.

Pair with: Red meats such as prime rib or ribeye or even just spicy Italian sausages.

Price: $54

Music pairing: Beautiful Day by U2

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

