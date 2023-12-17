Celebrate the season with sweet wines

Wine: Rara Avis
Winery: Kalala Organic Estate Winery
Why drink it? Rara Avis means “rare bird” in Latin, and the wine is definitely that, a fruit wine made from organic haskap berries grown at Echo Haskap Farm near Lumley in the Creighton Valley. The is rich and flavourful, one for Port fans to consider. If you’ve never had a haskap before, they are sometimes called honeyberries and are renowned for their antioxidants. Rara Avis is made by Tiborg Erdelyi, the winemaker at Kalala Organic Estate Winery.
Pair with: Serve by itself or with dark chocolate or gingersnaps or shortbread.
Price: About $49
Wine: Mayhem 2020 Anarchy Fortified Gewurztraminer
Winery: Mayhem Wines
Why drink it? A special treat at the end of a meal, this lush sweet wine has notes of candied fruit, marmalade, honey and flowers. The grapes were handpicked from the Cellarsbend Vineyard in Naramata in late October 2020 and spent 32 months in neutral oak before bottling. Six months of that was outside in the hot Okanagan summer, something the team says helps to balance the wine’s profile. Only 70 cases were made.
Pair with: Serve lightly chilled with vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate, pound cake, baklava or flan for dessert. Or just serve it as a dessert, really. It’s delicious without anything else.
Price: About $31
Wine: Inniskillin 2018 Vidal Icewine
Winery: Inniskillin Okanagan Estate
Why drink it: Canada’s most famous wine, icewine is beloved around the world for its sweet but balanced flavours. This example from Inniskillin is made from grapes grown at the winery’s Okanagan estate. It has nuanced, full flavours of mango, almond and apricot. Serve chilled by itself or use to enhance a fab cocktail.
Pair with: Dark chocolate, creme brulee, shortbread.
Price: About $55