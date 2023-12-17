225149
Wine-Reviews

Celebrate the season with sweet wines

Sip the holiday sweetness

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 462352

Wine: Rara Avis

Winery: Kalala Organic Estate Winery

Why drink it? Rara Avis means “rare bird” in Latin, and the wine is definitely that, a fruit wine made from organic haskap berries grown at Echo Haskap Farm near Lumley in the Creighton Valley. The is rich and flavourful, one for Port fans to consider. If you’ve never had a haskap before, they are sometimes called honeyberries and are renowned for their antioxidants. Rara Avis is made by Tiborg Erdelyi, the winemaker at Kalala Organic Estate Winery.

Pair with: Serve by itself or with dark chocolate or gingersnaps or shortbread.

Price: About $49

Wine: Mayhem 2020 Anarchy Fortified Gewurztraminer

Winery: Mayhem Wines

Why drink it? A special treat at the end of a meal, this lush sweet wine has notes of candied fruit, marmalade, honey and flowers. The grapes were handpicked from the Cellarsbend Vineyard in Naramata in late October 2020 and spent 32 months in neutral oak before bottling. Six months of that was outside in the hot Okanagan summer, something the team says helps to balance the wine’s profile. Only 70 cases were made.

Pair with: Serve lightly chilled with vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate, pound cake, baklava or flan for dessert. Or just serve it as a dessert, really. It’s delicious without anything else.

Price: About $31

Wine: Inniskillin 2018 Vidal Icewine

Winery: Inniskillin Okanagan Estate

Why drink it: Canada’s most famous wine, icewine is beloved around the world for its sweet but balanced flavours. This example from Inniskillin is made from grapes grown at the winery’s Okanagan estate. It has nuanced, full flavours of mango, almond and apricot. Serve chilled by itself or use to enhance a fab cocktail.

Pair with: Dark chocolate, creme brulee, shortbread.

Price: About $55

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

