A bottle of bubbly for the holidays

Photo: Pixabay

I will drink sparkling wine at every opportunity, and luckily for me, many Okanagan Valley wineries offer beautiful examples at a variety of prices.

You don’t have to wait until New Year’s Eve to open a bottle. Many pair well with roast turkey and typical holiday party fare, too. Or just enjoy a bottle with buttery popcorn on a Friday night.

Here are six wines I’ve recently tried and highly recommend this holiday season and beyond.

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Township 7 2019 Seven Stars Polaris Sparkling Wine

Winery: Township 7

Why drink it? Polaris gets its name from our galaxy’s North Star and is the main bubble in Township 7’s sparkling program. Made from 100 per cent Chardonnay in the traditional method (as is Champagne in France), it is medium-full-bodied, with pretty notes of citrus, green apple and fresh homemade bread. Serve chilled.

Pair with: Smoked salmon, oysters, shrimp or scallops.

Price: $40

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Hester Creek 2020 Old Vine Brut

Winery: Hester Creek Estate Winery

Why drink it? I did a blind tasting of sparkling wines earlier this fall and this one was a standout. In fact, I wondered if I was drinking Champagne. It has those toasty, fresh bread notes that my fave Champagnes have, plus red apple and Meyer lemon notes, fine bubbles and a zippy finish. Made from grapes grown on 50-year-old vines.

Pair with: Seafood appetizers, soft fresh cheeses or roast turkey with your main course.

Price: $35

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Summerhill Pyramid Winery non-vintage Cipes Brut

Winery: Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Why drink it: Every time I have a sip of this wine, I want another. Great value for a Canadian sparkling wine, this dry, all-organic sparkling wine has been made since 1991, and the blend remains the same, a mix of Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Expect lovely red apple, lime, lemon meringue and toasted almond flavours and aromas.

Pair with: Sushi, fresh oysters, smoked salmon or a selection of cheeses. Or serve as your main course wine with roast chicken or turkey.

Price: $36

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Sandhill Wines 2020 Method Traditionelle Blanc de Blancs

Winery: Sandhill Wines

Why drink it: A beautiful aperitif wine with a fine mousse and creamy, toasty notes. It’s made from 100% Chardonnay, which is why the words “Blanc de Blancs” are on the label, from the French term that literally refers to the fact it’s made from all white wine grapes.

Pair with: Smoked salmon, oysters, shrimp salad, soft mild cheeses.

Price: $35

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Steller’s Jay 2018 Method Classique Mountain Jay Brut

Winery: Sumac Ridge Estate Winery

Why drink it: Made in the same method as Champagne in France, Steller’s Jay Mountain Jay Brut is a very reliable sparkling wine that overdelivers for the price, year after year. Bright, fresh acidity and green apple, floral and citrus notes will make your mouth water. Buy a bottle for mimosas over vacation this winter, and keep a bottle handy for last-minute guests, celebrations or, of course, New Year’s Eve.

Pair with: Brunch foods, charcuterie, scallops in butter, popcorn with salt and butter.

Price: $25

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Evolve Pink Effervescence

Winery: Time Family of Wines, Evolve Cellars

Why drink it: This fizzy non-vintage rosé blend is made of a schwack of grapes including Pinot Blanc, Ortega, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and one per cent Syrah for that pretty pink hue. Expect a fruit basket of flavours including peaches, strawberries and lime. There’s a fizzy white version, too, in case you’re wanting to compare.

Pair with: Charcuterie and cheese, popcorn with butter.

Price: $23