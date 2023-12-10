226931
A bottle of bubbly for the holidays

Sparkling wines to try

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 460769

I will drink sparkling wine at every opportunity, and luckily for me, many Okanagan Valley wineries offer beautiful examples at a variety of prices.

You don’t have to wait until New Year’s Eve to open a bottle. Many pair well with roast turkey and typical holiday party fare, too. Or just enjoy a bottle with buttery popcorn on a Friday night.

Here are six wines I’ve recently tried and highly recommend this holiday season and beyond.

Wine: Township 7 2019 Seven Stars Polaris Sparkling Wine

Winery: Township 7

Why drink it? Polaris gets its name from our galaxy’s North Star and is the main bubble in Township 7’s sparkling program. Made from 100 per cent Chardonnay in the traditional method (as is Champagne in France), it is medium-full-bodied, with pretty notes of citrus, green apple and fresh homemade bread. Serve chilled.

Pair with: Smoked salmon, oysters, shrimp or scallops.

Price: $40

Wine: Hester Creek 2020 Old Vine Brut

Winery: Hester Creek Estate Winery

Why drink it? I did a blind tasting of sparkling wines earlier this fall and this one was a standout. In fact, I wondered if I was drinking Champagne. It has those toasty, fresh bread notes that my fave Champagnes have, plus red apple and Meyer lemon notes, fine bubbles and a zippy finish. Made from grapes grown on 50-year-old vines.

Pair with: Seafood appetizers, soft fresh cheeses or roast turkey with your main course.

Price: $35

Wine: Summerhill Pyramid Winery non-vintage Cipes Brut

Winery: Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Why drink it: Every time I have a sip of this wine, I want another. Great value for a Canadian sparkling wine, this dry, all-organic sparkling wine has been made since 1991, and the blend remains the same, a mix of Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Expect lovely red apple, lime, lemon meringue and toasted almond flavours and aromas.

Pair with: Sushi, fresh oysters, smoked salmon or a selection of cheeses. Or serve as your main course wine with roast chicken or turkey.

Price: $36

Wine: Sandhill Wines 2020 Method Traditionelle Blanc de Blancs

Winery: Sandhill Wines

Why drink it: A beautiful aperitif wine with a fine mousse and creamy, toasty notes. It’s made from 100% Chardonnay, which is why the words “Blanc de Blancs” are on the label, from the French term that literally refers to the fact it’s made from all white wine grapes.

Pair with: Smoked salmon, oysters, shrimp salad, soft mild cheeses.

Price: $35

Wine: Steller’s Jay 2018 Method Classique Mountain Jay Brut

Winery: Sumac Ridge Estate Winery

Why drink it: Made in the same method as Champagne in France, Steller’s Jay Mountain Jay Brut is a very reliable sparkling wine that overdelivers for the price, year after year. Bright, fresh acidity and green apple, floral and citrus notes will make your mouth water. Buy a bottle for mimosas over vacation this winter, and keep a bottle handy for last-minute guests, celebrations or, of course, New Year’s Eve.

Pair with: Brunch foods, charcuterie, scallops in butter, popcorn with salt and butter.

Price: $25

Wine: Evolve Pink Effervescence

Winery: Time Family of Wines, Evolve Cellars

Why drink it: This fizzy non-vintage rosé blend is made of a schwack of grapes including Pinot Blanc, Ortega, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and one per cent Syrah for that pretty pink hue. Expect a fruit basket of flavours including peaches, strawberries and lime. There’s a fizzy white version, too, in case you’re wanting to compare.

Pair with: Charcuterie and cheese, popcorn with butter.

Price: $23

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

