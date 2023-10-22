Wine: Summerhill Pyramid Winery non-vintage Cipes Brut
Winery: Summerhill Pyramid Winery
Why drink it: Every time I have a sip of this wine, I want another. And another. Great value for a Canadian sparkling wine, this dry, all-organic sparkling wine is fermented in stainless but after blending, undergoes its second fermentation in bottle, in the traditional method (similar to Champagne.)
The winery has been making it since 1991, and the blend remains the same, a mix of Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Expect lovely red apple, lime, lemon meringue and toasted almond flavours and aromas.
It’s also worth noting that until the end of 2023, the Summerhill team is offering a special Solidarity mixed six-pack of wines, with a portion of proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts in BC. Find details at summerhill.bc.ca.
Pair with: A beautiful aperitif wine, these bubbles are extremely versatile. Try with sushi, fresh oysters, smoked salmon or a selection of cheeses. Or serve as your main course wine with dishes such as roast chicken or turkey.
Price: $36
Music pairing: Bubbly by Colbie Caillat