Summerhill Pyramid Winery non-vintage Cipes Brut

Summerhill's Cipes Brut

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 452438

Wine: Summerhill Pyramid Winery non-vintage Cipes Brut

Winery: Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Why drink it: Every time I have a sip of this wine, I want another. And another. Great value for a Canadian sparkling wine, this dry, all-organic sparkling wine is fermented in stainless but after blending, undergoes its second fermentation in bottle, in the traditional method (similar to Champagne.)

The winery has been making it since 1991, and the blend remains the same, a mix of Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Expect lovely red apple, lime, lemon meringue and toasted almond flavours and aromas.

It’s also worth noting that until the end of 2023, the Summerhill team is offering a special Solidarity mixed six-pack of wines, with a portion of proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts in BC. Find details at summerhill.bc.ca.

Pair with: A beautiful aperitif wine, these bubbles are extremely versatile. Try with sushi, fresh oysters, smoked salmon or a selection of cheeses. Or serve as your main course wine with dishes such as roast chicken or turkey.

Price: $36

Music pairing: Bubbly by Colbie Caillat

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

