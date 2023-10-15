Wine: Moon Curser Vineyards 2021 Syrah
Winery: Moon Curser Vineyards
Why drink it: Syrah grows so well in the Okanagan, and Moon Curser makes an excellent wine with it. Well-balanced, savoury and bold, it has flavours of blackcurrant, dark chocolate and blueberry, with notes of cinnamon and vanilla on the nose.
Want to do a cool comparison? Sign up for the Moon Curser wine club to get access to a bottle of the Contraband Syrah — a slightly more expensive Syrah — and taste the two side by side to see if you have a favourite.
I’m always interested in seeing what’s going on at Moon Curser. This former orchard-turned-family-owned winery is located on the East Bench of Osoyoos. It makes an incredible array of wines, including some made from really uncommon grapes in Canada: Carmenere, Arneis, Dolcetto, Touriga Nacional. These grapes may be famous elsewhere in the world, but we very seldom see these grapes grown here and turned into single-varietal Canadian wines.
Pair with: Spicy sausages, spicy red pasta sauces (arrabbiata or puttanesca, perhaps), lamb or charcuterie.
Price: $33 for 750 mL, $80 for a magnum
Music pairing: Moondance by Van Morrison