223944
Wine-Reviews

Wild Goose Vineyards 2021 Riesling

Wild Goose 2021Riesling

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 450166

Wine: Wild Goose Vineyards 2021 Riesling

Winery: Wild Goose Vineyards

Why drink it: Because it’s Riesling, one of the world’s great wine grapes. And because it’s made in the Okanagan (Okanagan Falls, to be more precise.)

A Silver winner at this year’s WineAlign National Wine Awards, this off-dry Riesling is mouthwatering, with lime zest, Mandarin and mineral (wet rock) notes. Stop in at the winery to try it at the bistro, which is open until Thanksgiving weekend, or just buy a bottle or two for your next meal. If wine was a mood, Riesling would be happy.

Wild Goose has some long, long roots in the valley, when founder Adolf Kruger bought land in 1983 and when he visited it, he found a flock of Canada geese that took flight as he approached. That land is now where the winery stands.

Pair with: Roast turkey, pork tenderloin with applesauce, Thai or Indian cuisine.

Price: About $20

Music pairing: Flying by Blue Rodeo

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

221035
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223412