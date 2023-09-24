Wine: Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars 2022 Pinot Blanc
Winery: Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars
Why drink it? This medium-full-bodied white wine has pretty floral and wet rock aromas combined with stone fruit flavours: think peaches and nectarines. The grapes are hand harvested and the wine spends five months in neutral oak and stainless steel before bottling. Genetically related to Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc is an often under-appreciated white wine grape in Canada but it really deserves to be in our glasses more often.
The Mavety family, who owns Blue Mountain, planted their first vineyards in 1971 and sold their wine grapes to other wineries until 1991, when they created Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars. Since then, they have developed an almost cult following amongst wine lovers and for their quality and limited availability. They make some beautiful other wines, too, including one of the Okanagan’s best Gamays which, similar to this white wine, would be a brilliant addition to your Thanksgiving or Christmas table.
Pair with: Thanksgiving turkey, roast chicken.
Price: $29
Music pairing: Aujourd’hui by Bigflo & OliC