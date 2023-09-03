221499
219856
Wine-Reviews

Bartier Bros. Piquette

Simple, fresh wine in can

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 444269

Wine: Bartier Bros. Piquette

Winery: Bartier Bros.

Why drink it? The Bartier Bros. Piquettes (there’s a rosé and a white) are crushable, delicious, refreshing and just what we need on a hot day. And, well, we know a thing or two about hot days this year.

Piquette is a fresh, fruity, simple style of wine that has its origins in France but is now found around the world, pretty much anywhere wine is made. Made from a second pressing of the grapes, piquette is one way “to address the rising costs of winemaking and to cut down on waste, by making more wine out of the same grapes,” according to winery owners and brothers Don and Michael Bartier, who spent 63 hours perfecting their current Piquette recipe. (That said, Michael made his first piquette 28 years ago, long before it became the global trend that it is now.)

Piquette also has less alcohol that a typical table wine—in this case, only 4.2 per cent. After it is fermented, the team has added a bit of carbonation and then popped it into these cute cans. The rosé has very pretty floral and citrus notes. Just chill and drink.

Pair with: Fish tacos, grilled chicken, sushi or corn chips and guacamole.

Price: About $16/four cans

Music pairing: Le Festin by Camille

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Wine Reviews articles

221363
About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >