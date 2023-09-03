Wine: Bartier Bros. Piquette
Winery: Bartier Bros.
Why drink it? The Bartier Bros. Piquettes (there’s a rosé and a white) are crushable, delicious, refreshing and just what we need on a hot day. And, well, we know a thing or two about hot days this year.
Piquette is a fresh, fruity, simple style of wine that has its origins in France but is now found around the world, pretty much anywhere wine is made. Made from a second pressing of the grapes, piquette is one way “to address the rising costs of winemaking and to cut down on waste, by making more wine out of the same grapes,” according to winery owners and brothers Don and Michael Bartier, who spent 63 hours perfecting their current Piquette recipe. (That said, Michael made his first piquette 28 years ago, long before it became the global trend that it is now.)
Piquette also has less alcohol that a typical table wine—in this case, only 4.2 per cent. After it is fermented, the team has added a bit of carbonation and then popped it into these cute cans. The rosé has very pretty floral and citrus notes. Just chill and drink.
Pair with: Fish tacos, grilled chicken, sushi or corn chips and guacamole.
Price: About $16/four cans
Music pairing: Le Festin by Camille