Wine: Mayhem 2022 Sparkling Rosé
Winery: Mayhem Wines
Why drink it? Because, says the team behind this wine, “from chaos and mayhem come opportunities.” A fun project from Jak Meyer and Janice Stevens Meyer (the power duo behind Meyer Family Vineyards) with Jak’s sister Terry Meyer Stone and her partner Andrew Stone, Mayhem is about pushing boundaries — and while canned wine is certainly not uncommon these days, there’s still plenty of room for growth in the market. In addition to the sparkling rosé, there’s a sparkling white, too, also from the 2022 vintage.
From a consumer perspective, this style is a winner. It’s great for those of us who want a glass of bubbles at the end of the day but don't want to open an entire bottle, or for a sassy wedding shower perhaps? Also, it’s easy to pack — stick a few in for a camping trip or backpacking — and, most importantly, it tastes good. Whether you sip straight from the can or pour it into your favourite crystal, you’ll enjoy this rosé’s fruity appeal. Serve chilled.
If you’re in the neighbourhood, the two wineries (Meyer and Mayhem) are featuring live music on Sunday afternoons in summer. (Call ahead to confirm.)
Pair with: Soft cheeses, charcuterie, olives.
Price: $7.36 per can at the winery; $92.74 for a 12-pack.
Music pairing: Take a Chance on Me, by Abba