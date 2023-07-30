Wine: Phantom Creek Estates 2021 Viognier
Winery: Phantom Creek Estates
Why drink it? Located on Black Sage Road, near Oliver, Phantom Creek Estates opened in 2019 and quickly became a winery known for quality: fine dining at its beautiful restaurant, world-class wines and its team, which includes director of winemaking Mark Beringer (Napa’s Beringer Vineyards) as well as consulting winemaker Olivier Humbrecht, France’s first Master of Wine.
Take this Viognier, for instance. The sixth most planted white variety in British Columbia, Viognier makes a wine that is still underappreciated by many white wine lovers. They’re missing out, especially when it’s as stylish as this example. From vineyards located on the Golden Mile Bench, it has notes of honeydew melon, mandarin orange peel and pineapple. Time in French and Austrian oak gives it some spice, but there’s a touch of mineral sass to keep things balanced. Serve chilled.
Pair with: Roast chicken, hard and soft cheeses, salmon, maybe a creamy dip with seedy homemade crackers.
Price: $40
Music pairing: If Words Were Flowers by Curtis Harding