Wine: Noble Ridge 2020 Reserve Meritage
Winery: Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery
Why drink it? A blend of Merlot (74 per cent) Cabernet Sauvignon (24 per cent) and just a hint of Malbec (two per cent), this balanced full-bodied red has notes of blackberry, blackcurrant, raspberry and cooked strawberries, plus hints of spice and vanilla, thanks to 14 months in French and American oak.
Meritage, incidentally, refers to the fact the wine is a blend made from the “noble” red grapes found in the Bordeaux region of France; the word Meritage refers to the winemaking style but doesn’t infringe on the French region’s legally protected designation.
This year marks Noble Ridge’s 20th anniversary and there are, of course, special events planned throughout the year. In particular, there are a couple of harvest work days planned in the fall, plus multi-course gourmet vineyard dinners — “Vine Dining” — with Noble Ridge owners Jim and Leslie D’Andrea July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 9. Check out the Noble Ridge website (nobleridge.com) for details.
Pair with: Lamb, steak, prime rib, hard cheeses, beef stews.
Price: $43
Music pairing: Smooth by Santana (with Rob Thomas)