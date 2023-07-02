217697
Kitsch Wines 2021 Block Party

2021 Kitsch Block Party

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 433787

Wine: Kitsch 2021 Block Party

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia

Winery: Kitsch Wines

Why drink it? Because, as the winery team says, it’s a party — a block party — and we’re invited.

One of Trent Kitsch’s first forays into entrepreneurship came when he founded Saxx, a line of men’s underwear that he created when he was a student at the University of Western Ontario.

Lucky for us wine lovers, he turned that same creative eye to the wine business, opening Kitsch Wines in 2015 in East Kelowna.

As for this super-shippable white wine, it’s a rather motley and fresh blend of Riesling, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and just a squidge of Pinot Noir. Fruity and fragrant, with flavours of peach and apricot, it’s best served chilled and is good by itself or with food.

Pair with: Soft fresh cheeses, maybe a goat cheese salad, asparagus, quiche and simply prepared seafood dishes such as smoked salmon or scallops. Also great with Thai or Indian dishes.

Price: $26

Music Pairing: Love is a Stranger by Hanna Georgas

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

