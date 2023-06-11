216810
Wine-Reviews

Road 13 Vineyards 2020 “John Oliver” Malbec

Road 13's 2020 Malbec

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 430358

Wine: Road 13 Vineyards 2020 “John Oliver” Malbec

Winery: Road 13 Vineyards

Why drink it? The new John Oliver collection pays homage to, well, the late John Oliver. The town of Oliver is named after this popular farmer, politician (B.C.’s premier from 1918 to 1927) and the engineer behind the Okanagan Canals.

It’s a delicious tribute. This Malbec is dark purple-red in colour, with plenty of heft and jammy dark fruit flavours: plums, raspberries, a hint of pomegranate juice. Hand-harvested and sorted, it ferments for a month on skins before pressing and is aged 18 months in French oak.

Malbec has its origins in France but Argentina has put it on the map in the past couple of decades.

Maybe now it’s time for the Okanagan’s examples to shine in a bigger way on the international stage? I can’t wait to see how this wine tastes in a few years, too.

Pair with: Prime rib or a big ribeye on the grill, of course, and a platter of grilled Mediterranean-style vegetables (red peppers, zucchini and eggplant) with olive oil and oregano.

Price: $80

Music pairing: Bright Side of the Road by Van Morrison

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

