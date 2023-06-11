Photo: Contributed

Wine: Road 13 Vineyards 2020 “John Oliver” Malbec

Winery: Road 13 Vineyards

Why drink it? The new John Oliver collection pays homage to, well, the late John Oliver. The town of Oliver is named after this popular farmer, politician (B.C.’s premier from 1918 to 1927) and the engineer behind the Okanagan Canals.

It’s a delicious tribute. This Malbec is dark purple-red in colour, with plenty of heft and jammy dark fruit flavours: plums, raspberries, a hint of pomegranate juice. Hand-harvested and sorted, it ferments for a month on skins before pressing and is aged 18 months in French oak.

Malbec has its origins in France but Argentina has put it on the map in the past couple of decades.

Maybe now it’s time for the Okanagan’s examples to shine in a bigger way on the international stage? I can’t wait to see how this wine tastes in a few years, too.

Pair with: Prime rib or a big ribeye on the grill, of course, and a platter of grilled Mediterranean-style vegetables (red peppers, zucchini and eggplant) with olive oil and oregano.

Price: $80

Music pairing: Bright Side of the Road by Van Morrison