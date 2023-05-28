2021 Hester Creek Character Red

Wine: Hester Creek 2021 Character Red
Winery: Hester Creek Estate Winery
Why drink it? Named British Columbia Winery of the Year in 2023 by Great Northwest Wine Magazine, Hester Creek has roots dating back to 1968 when an Italian-Canadian named Joe Busnardo began experimenting with growing grapes, including some of the earliest vinifera vines in the valley.
Things have changed considerably since then, of course. Curt Garland bought it in 2004, and Okanagan native Mark Hopley is now the winemaker.
The year 2021 wasn’t easy for any Okanagan winery. Who remembers the “heat dome” that blanked western Canada early that summer? Despite the challenges, Character is an easy-drinking red, one of those bottles that pairs with all kinds of dishes and, best, pleases pretty much every red wine lover. Especially considering the price, it’s a great bottle to have on hand as the house red. A blend of Merlot (from an old Italian clone), Syrah, Petit Verdot and Malbec, it touches all the red bases: juicy, spicy, savoury, with a medium-long finish.
Pair with: Burgers, pizza, steak, hard cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano or aged cheddar.
Price: $23
Music pairing: Carefree Highway by Gordon Lightfoot