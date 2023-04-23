211802
Wine-Reviews

2021 Red Rooster Sur Lie Chardonnay

Red Rooster Chardonnay

Shelley Boettcher - | Story: 422146

Wine: Red Rooster 2021 Sur Lie Chardonnay

Winery: Red Rooster Winery

Why drink it? If you like lemon meringue pie, this is a white wine for you. Lush yet lemony, it has lovely almond and spicy citrus flavours. The term “sur lie” (pronounced “lee”) refers to the fact that it is aged on the lees for six months before bottling. This Chard is unfined and unfiltered, and half is aged in stainless while half is in French oak. Winemaker Elaine Vickers only made 345 cases of this wine, so act fast if you’re interested.

Planning a visit? Red Rooster is offering live music, guided wine tastings, black glass blind wine tastings this summer, as well as Cool Crush: a Frozen Wine Experience this summer.

Pair with: Grilled salmon, buttery scallops, mussels, quiche or roast chicken.

Price: $25

Music pairing: T’es belle by Coeur de pirate

About the Author

As a kid, Shelley Boettcher often found herself in the back seat of a pick-up, exploring the back roads of the Okanagan Valley with her parents. They’d occasionally leave her and her brother in the car while they stopped at mysterious addresses to buy wine. They would emerge, clearly happy, as they stuck a box or a few bottles in the vehicle. Then they would continue on their journey.

But it wasn’t until a trip to Spain in 2000 that Shelley herself fell in love with wine. She came home from the holiday and promptly told her editor she wanted to become a wine writer.

And she did. 

An award-winning food and wine writer and editor, Shelley holds her master’s degree in journalism and her advanced WSET certification, as well as her level 2 International Sommelier Guild certification. A wine columnist for the Calgary Herald, she spent a decade as CBC Radio’s national syndicated wine columnist and she has written three books about wine, including two that were Canadian bestsellers. Her byline has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world, including the New York Times, The Guardian, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia newspapers across Canada. 

Shelley has travelled throughout many of the world’s wine regions and countries, including Niagara, Oregon, Washington, California, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Germany, Argentina and the Republic of Georgia. A few years ago, she even tracked down and visited a winery in Denmark. 

Shelley has also served as a professional wine judge regionally and internationally, including the Okanagan Wine Festivals, Vinitaly and the Chianti Classico Consortium. For more than a decade, she has been a restaurant wine list judge for the Vancouver International Wine Festival, too. She still teases her parents for sparking her love for wine, especially BC wine.

And her favourite? Whatever she's drinking at the moment.

You can follow Shelley on Instagram @shelleyboettcher or Twitter at @shelley_wine. 

If you have a BC wine you’d like to suggest, email Shelley at [email protected] with the name of the wine and a short note about why you enjoyed it. 

