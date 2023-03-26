vinAmite Quest (Port-style)

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Ouest (Port-style)

Winery: vinAmite, Oliver

Why drink it? There are 3-year, 5-year, and this 7-year port-style wines in this collection, the numbers indicating the length of aging. Should you be lucky enough to have all three, they’d make fine evening of comparing and contrasting. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Syrah, the fortification comes from distilled 2012 Cab Sauv. Tucked out of sight until release, the intensity of aromas and flavours has increased, but there is also a subline softness to the deep plum, chocolate covered cherry, and Chambord-esque notes, with just a hint of cinnamon-caramel sauce on the finish.

Pair with: A brunch with friends and family; ask everyone to bring their favourite aged cheese to share for grazing, pair with fig jam or raspberry jam. Serve a pulled pork frittata for the main, then a finale of rich cinnamon buns drizzled with caramel sauce instead of icing.

Price: $65

Music pairing: La Chanson de Catherine, Edith Piaf