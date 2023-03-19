2019 Phantom Creek Cuvee

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Cuvee (red blend), 2019

Winery: Phantom Creek, Oliver

Why drink it? Predominantly Cabernet Franc, Merlot provides some of its own nuances and there is just a touch of Syrah in this blend, all from the Kobau Vineyard on Golden Mile Bench. All three conspire together in their own ways, with coffee bean and dark chocolate from the Merlot on the nose alongside earthy herbs and ripe Damson plums from the Cab Franc. A chocolate-espresso combination emerges on the palate, with blackberries, blueberries, and balanced cedar and oak notes. This a rich and robust red that finishes with a nice backbone of tannins lifted by some acidity.

Pair with: Indulge in a gourmet Wagyu beef burger or meatballs, or a roasted eggplant ‘burger’ topped with grilled mushrooms and sweet peppers. Start with a selection of savoury bruschettas, finish with a dark chocolate ganache-filled cupcake.

Price: $80

Music pairing: Oh Caroline, The 1975