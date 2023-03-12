2020 Roche Pinot Gris

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Pinot Gris, 2020

Winery: Roche, Naramata

Why drink it? This is a creamier, somewhat weightier version of Pinot Gris than you might expect from an Okanagan PG, likely owing to the winery leading towards a more European style of winemaking and the neutral oak treatment of this wine. The grapes are from an organic vineyard just north of the winery, and the slightly golden hue in the glass as you give it a swirl leads to light aromas of sliced apples and almonds, conjuring up the idea of morning granola as the sun rises over the lake. The flavour mix has some salinity and minerality, fresh pear, and toasted nuts.

Pair with: The winery suggests chicken stuffed with 30 cloves of garlic. If that’s too much, give a good chicken salad with a hint of fennel and grapes and walnuts a shot. A smooth and velvety polenta, or a creamy smoked salmon dip will both pair well.

Price: $35

Music pairing: Giddy Up!, Shania Twain