2020 Laughing Stock Chardonnay

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Chardonnay, 2020

Winery: Laughing Stock, Naramata

Why drink it? Fun fact: eight percent of this wine was fermented in a concrete egg; the rest in your more traditional oak, of course, resulting in a balanced chard with a distinct mouthfeel. The nose has beautiful tropicality with grilled pineapple and macadamia nuts, along with vanilla and the aroma of fresh buttered toast. The oak treatment on the palate is balanced and somewhat creamy, pairing nicely with notes of lemon, pear, and brioche. There both richness and bright fruitiness on the finish, with a nice body and acidity.

Pair with: Watching the movie The Menu with a few friends and a selection of flavoured popcorns while discussing ‘mouthfeel’ – brown-butter lemon, truffle-salt, sesame seed, herb and garlic, maple pecan – the Food Network has this list of recipes.

Price: $32

Music pairing: Laughter in the Rain, Neil Sedaka