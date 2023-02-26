2017 Culmina Hypothesis Red Blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Hypothesis, 2017 (red blend)

Winery: Culmina, Oliver

Why drink it? Blends can be more intriguing than single varietal wines, as there are more nuances to explore with each grape playing a role in the bottle. A culmination of the winery’s vision to produce an iconic red wine, this is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and Petit Verdot. A reflection of the terroir of the south Okanagan, aromas of sage and eucalyptus emerge from a mix of dark berries, currants, and wild red fruits. The palate is both bold and elegant, a bit spicy, a bit fresh, and brings you to a nice, long finish.

Pair with: The winery suggests truffle risotto or beef wellington, but you could bring those two ideas together for a puffed pastry creation filled with earthy mushrooms. A rich, savoury quiche featuring a good aged cheese with some nutty notes.

Price: $50

Music pairing: Dog and Butterfly, Heart