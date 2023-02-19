2020 Hester Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020

Winery: Hester Creek, Oliver

Why drink it? From the winery’s Storied Series of wines, this cab sauv comes from select blocks of vines planted sixteen years ago. Hand-picked, cold-soaked, and gently processed to pay respect to the grapes. Aromatics of dark currants and black cherries, cedar plank, and savoury spice notes of cloves. On the palate, the spice aromas blend into a flavour profile reminiscent of a blackberry chutney with a bit of vanilla from the oak treatment. Full bodied, as cabs should be, with structured tannins and an unobtrusive but lingering finish.

Pair with: Treat yourself to a fine steak dinner, a good eggplant parmesan, or a favourite burger – meat or veggie – that has some spice or smokey notes to it. Find a blackberry chutney recipe and give it a try with a selection of aged cheeses.

Price: $35

Music pairing: Lovely Day, Bill Withers