2020 Haywire Secrest Mountain Gamay Rosé

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Secrest Mountain Gamay Rosé, 2020

Winery: Haywire, Summerland

Why drink it? Get ready for Cupid with this organically farmed rosé, made with love from Gamay grapes grown high(er) above the Okanagan Valley floor. Or don’t worry about romance, just enjoy the pinkish-hue, the bright red berry and strawberry cream aromas, with a bit of teasing herbaceous notes. Fermented mostly in concrete with help from stainless steel tanks, the result is fresh and fun. Expect the berry notes to continue with some watermelon and white peach, and a juiciness tempered by some tart rhubarb flavours and acidity.

Pair with: Have your besties over for a retro movie night with a selection of sweet treats, maybe some individual strawberry tarts. Cherry-chocolate granola served for breakfast with vanilla yogurt or sweetened oat milk.

Price: $25

Music pairing: Upside Down, Diana Ross