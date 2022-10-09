2020 Blue Mountain Chardonnay

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Chardonnay, 2020

Winery: Blue Mountain, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? Even the “anything but chardonnay” crowd would be able to appreciate the delicate, yet complex, characteristics of this wine. The vines are well-established at 14-31 years-old, and the winemaking process is precise and thoughtful. Hand-harvested, fermented and aged in French oak, with the addition of malolactic fermentation, the result is both fresh and creamy. A light golden-straw colour in the glass, with citrus, white peach, baking spices, and a bit of vanilla on the nose. The citrus evolves into Meyer lemon on the palate, with layers of stone fruits and a long finish.

Pair with: A creamy seafood pasta or chicken alfredo, corn on the cob or a rich corn chowder with lots of butter. A rich quiche or even a lighter omelet that’s not heavy on spicy ingredients. A salmon burger on a brioche bun.

Price: $30

Music pairing: Delicate, Taylor Swift