2021 Niche Wine Co. Field Day

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Field Day (white blend), 2021

Winery: Niche Wine Co., West Kelowna

Why drink it? Part of the winery’s Plot Twist Project, a series of wines driven by experimentation, and something you may exclaim when you visit the winery. Above West Kelowna, you keep going up a bumpy road, and just when you think you’ve gone too far, plot twist! – there’s the winery. Also, plot twist! – the blend has Frontenac Gris, a hybrid that’s hard to find in the Okanagan. A nice, rich golden hue, the aromas are a glowing mix of tropical notes, ripe peaches and apricots, and those elements continue in the sultry, round, and fruit forward flavours, with a tiny hint of roasted hazelnut.

Pair with: Takeout lobster rolls, prosciutto-wrapped melons slices, really good panko-breaded chicken fingers with a creamy ranch or honey mustard dipping sauce (or both). A watermelon and roasted hazelnut summer salad.

Price: $26

Music pairing: Fields of Joy, Lenny Kravitz