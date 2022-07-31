How to enjoy Stag's Hollow muscat frizzante

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Muscat Frizzante (sparkling), 2021

Winery: Stag’s Hollow, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? Who needs a flat of sparkling wine in a colourful array of handy cans? Anyone having a special occasion this summer who wants to invite their guests to pop-a-top of something clean, fresh and fun! Guaranteed to make a few folks take notice after a sip or two and ask where to get some. Pour it in a glass to properly enjoy aromas of lime, orange blossoms, and white peaches. There is a hint of sweetness, as this is Muscat, but it is balanced and crisp on the palate with the floral notes lingering, some pear and citrus, and a delightful spritz.

Pair with: A hot day by the lake, or a warm evening dipping your toes into the kiddie pool after the kids are in bed. If you want to get daring, scoop some good strawberry ice cream into a large glass, pour a can over, and have an ice cream wine float.

Price: $8/can or $192/flat

Music pairing: Club Tropicana, Wham!