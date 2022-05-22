2020 Mission Hill Reserve Meritage red blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Reserve Meritage (red blend), 2020

Winery: Mission Hill, West Kelowna

Why drink it? A blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot, these distinct Bordeaux varietals come from the warmer vineyard sites in the southern tip of the Okanagan near Oliver and Osoyoos. The heat allows for full ripening and a flavourful bottle of red. Aromas of dark red fruits, wild blackberries, and bramble as if you’re walking through rows of raspberry bushes on a warm evening. Aged in both French and American oak, the dark fruit flavours are joined by some toasted cedar and vanilla. Drink now with dinner, or age for another 3 to 5 years.

Pair with: Lamb chops, a good grilled burger topped with an aged hard cheese, a dense mushroom risotto, or experiment with a gourmet grilled cheese with layers of flavours including a savoury blackberry jam or red fruit ‘ketchup’ for dipping.

Price: $30

Music pairing: Flowers Need Rain, Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx