2019 Road 13 Seventy-Four K Red Blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Seventy-Four K (red blend), 2019

Winery: Road 13, Oliver

Why drink it? A blend of mostly Merlot, with Malbec, Syrah, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, just a touch of Mourvèdre. The bold elements come from the Merlot, with plum, red berries, and dark chocolate on the nose, with a bit of earthiness and hints of vanilla, the latter from oak treatment. The Malbec adds some blueberry in the aromas and on the palate if you take some time to sniff, sip, and savour. Fuller bodied than expected and rich with fruit forward flavours, super subtle spice notes on the finish that is just long enough, with present tannins.

Pair with: A good burger, pulled-pork mac and cheese, the first BBQ adventure of the season. Italian-style sausages with fennel, bleu cheese dishes, beef wellington if you’re fancy, but also will work well with spaghetti and meatballs.

Price: $26

Music pairing: Levels, Nick Jonas