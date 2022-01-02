Township 7 Rigel Sparkling

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Rigel (sparkling), 2019

Winery: Township 7, Langley/Penticton

Why drink it? Buzz continues to grow for this winery’s sparkling wines, each named for a specific star, and most bottles allocated to its club members – as this one is. Rigel is a single vineyard sparkling Riesling made in the traditional method, the grapes handled gently to preserve the bright lime, citrus, and white peach aromas. A heady fizz springs up as the cork comes out, then eases to elegant bubbles in the glass. Bread notes blend in with stone fruits and green apples on the palate, a touch of sweetness, with a fruity, zesty finish. Can’t get this bottle? Seek out another in the Seven Stars portfolio.

Pair with: Bubbly is always just fine on its own, but you can enjoy this one with a citrusy fruit salad and buttermilk waffles for brunch, a crab cake eggs benny, or slightly melted Camembert. Fresh oysters, if you’re so inclined, or many types of sushi.

Price: $34

Music pairing: Space Cowboy, Steve Miller Band