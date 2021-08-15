2020 Blue Mountain Sauvignon Blanc

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Sauvignon Blanc, 2020

Winery: Blue Mountain, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? Sauvignon Blanc can be thought of as a “young” wine, thanks to its typical freshness and vibrancy; this one has some irony behind it. The vines are more than a dozen years old, French Oak plays a role in fermentation, the wine rests with some of the delicate lees … and what does this mean? The option to age this bottle for a few years. The nose is a mix of green melons and the scent of wet stones after a summer storm, with tea leaves and stone fruits. The palate is fuller bodied than you might anticipate, with peach and white grapefruit flavours. Truly unique and inviting.

Pair with: Salmon steaks fresh from the grill with lemon pepper and chimichurri sauce, seared tuna with a side of fresh spinach leaves dressed with a fresh lime vinaigrette, or grilled peaches. A summer fruit salad with a small dollop of crème fraiche.

Price: $25

Music pairing: Trouble, Ray LaMontagne