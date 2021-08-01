2017 Gray Monk Odyssey Cabernet Franc

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Odyssey Cabernet Franc, 2017

Winery: Gray Monk, Lake Country

Why drink it? Okanagan Cabernet Franc, arguably, could be the region’s signature red, and the hot southern end of the valley provides the ideal terroir, as shown in this bottle; the grapes came from Oliver and Osoyoos and went through select French oak aging. The result in the glass is a ruby-garnet colour with magenta flecks, and an exploration of earthy aromas from tobacco to forest floor with emerging black fruits. Flavours begin with blackberry and cassis, leading to cardamom and allspice notes, ending with a dry finish and pleasantly puckering tannins.

Pair with: As part of its very fun “Match Game” tasting experience, the winery suggests a toasted marshmallow. Toast till golden brown, take a bite, then a sip of wine and enjoy. Otherwise, a good steak will do nicely, or a burger with aged cheddar.

Price: $35

Music pairing: Home at Last, Steely Dan