2018 Skaha Vineyard Cabernet Franc

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Cabernet Franc, 2018

Winery: Skaha Vineyard at Kr?z? Legz, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? This cab franc is typically available for only a short time, as it sells out quickly, so don’t hesitate. Each vintage has its own subtle nuances, and if you’re patient enough to hold on to bottles from different years, you’ll be rewarded. Hand harvested, unfiltered and unfined, it’s almost a bit wild. Brambly blackberry and cherry oak notes on the nose with some herbaceous elements poking through. Medium-bodied but with a backbone of espresso, cocoa nibs, and vanilla owning to the French oak treatment, placing it somewhere between a wine to simply sip and enjoy, or pour for dinner.

Pair with: A dinner of herb roasted pork loin with a side of herb grilled asparagus, a spinach quiche with goat cheese and leeks, barbecued slightly spicy sausages. Try a kebab with or without meat, as a selection of good veggies will do nicely.

Price: $30

Music pairing: Will You Still Love Me, Chicago