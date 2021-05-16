Mission Hill Reserve Rosé

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Reserve Rosé

Winery: Mission Hill, West Kelowna

Why drink it? The three grapes for this pale, salmon-pink rosé come from the warm vineyards of Osoyoos, where the Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Merlot can ripen to full juiciness. The first aroma out of the glass is freshly cut watermelon, combined with the first local strawberries of the season. What follows is crisp, and after a hot day, might even be a little rejuvenating. Imagine opening a well-chilled bottle on the deck after a decent bike ride, and enjoying the flavours of raspberries, hints of pink grapefruit, and maybe just a dash of green melon. Bright and refreshing on the finish.

Pair with: In season fresh Okanagan fruit salad. Whip up a crème fraiche-based salad dressing for a spinach and cucumber salad, or drizzle that dressing over pasta. Pairs well with a breakfast of slightly sweet granola topped with Greek yogurt and dried cranberries.

Price: $22

Music pairing: Freedom, Lizz Wright