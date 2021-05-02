Noble Ridge sparkling, The Fizzy One

Photo: Contributed

Wine: The Fizzy One (sparkling), non-vintage

Winery: Noble Ridge, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? Frizzante often goes hand-in-hand with fun. A blend of Viognier and Pinot Gris, skin contact with the latter provides a light and delicate peachy hue in the bottle. Pink grapefruit dominates the aromas, along with ripe stone fruits and fresh orchard blossoms. The palate is a pleasant and refreshing mix of rhubarb pie and gooseberries, and bright citrus on the finish. The winery's The One bubbly is for a serious celebration, think engagement party. The Fizzy One is for the next day when you still want to celebrate, but are sitting around gossiping in comfy jeans.

Pair with: Your favourite takeout salmon or tuna poke bowl, veggie or shrimp Pad Thai, a variety of tempura. Great with gourmet pulled pork perogies, followed by a rare dessert of a strawberry and sparkling wine flavoured white chocolate Kit Kat bar.

Price: $22

Music pairing: Edgar's Prayer, Jamie Dornan and Amy Keys (movie soundtrack: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar)