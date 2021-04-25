2019 7 Blanc Township 7

Photo: Contributed

Wine: 7 Blanc (white blend), 2019

Winery: Township 7, Penticton

Why drink it? While gaining a reputation for stellar sparkling, the table white wines from this winery deserve attention. Dominated by Gewürztraminer, the unoaked blend includes Viognier, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Muscat, with the lychee and light floral aromatics of the Gew lifting out of the glass, accompanied by grapefruit and citrus notes that continue on the tastebuds. A touch of sweetness is balanced by that refreshing citrus, finishing with lime zest, a nice crispness, and some white peach and tart apple. A good bottle to keep in the fridge as your house white for the summer.

Pair with: Sitting outside in the sun for a break from Zoom meetings, maybe with a handful of tortilla chips with a slightly spicy guacamole or a tangy Green Goddess dip on the side. Pairs well with Asian cuisines or roasted pears with goat cheese.

Price: $21

Music pairing: On a Clear Day, P.M. Dawn