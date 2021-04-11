2018 Tantalus Old Vines Riesling

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Old Vines Riesling Brut, 2018

Winery: Tantalus, Kelowna

Why drink it? The winery’s reputation for excellent Riesling is well-established, and this sparkling version lives up to it. Making this in the traditional method lends some finesse to this pale flaxen-coloured wine that many may find unique to the world of Okanagan bubbly. The aromas remind one of sitting on a sunny seaside in salt air enjoying skewers of fresh pineapple. Typical dry Riesling flavours of citrus fruits give way to bright acidity dominated by lime, well balanced with delicate bubbles and nice body thanks to secondary fermentation. Step outside your usual Cava or Prosecco choice for this.

Pair with: Whatever you would usually pair with Riesling will do nicely, but remember this is bubbly, so it can handle some experimentation. Go old school with a ham and pineapple dish or even a pineapple upside down cake. Mexican dishes with lime and jalapeno if adventurous.

Price: $44

Music pairing: Recipe for Love, Harry Connick Jr.