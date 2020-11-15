2019 Noble Ridge Pinot Grigio

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Reserve Pinot Grigio, 2019

Winery: Noble Ridge, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? A classic grape – call it Grigio or Gris, this bottle favours the Italian name to honour the country from which PG is thought to have originated – this bottle takes the old-world style of the varietal and gives it some Okanagan character. The aromas are bright with orange peel, white peach, lemon-lime, and hints of slivered almonds. The fresh flavours continue with citrus, guava, and tropical melon combined with some pear and tropical melon slices. The finish is refreshing and lingers just long enough to make things interesting.

Pair with: The winery suggests antipasti. Melon slices wrapped in prosciutto will do nicely, as will lighter creamy pasta dishes with chicken or veggies. Works very well with takeout fish and chips with a couple of squeezes of lemon and some good tartar sauce.

Price: $19

Music pairing: Goodbye to Rome, Perry Como