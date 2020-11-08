2017 Little Engine Platinum Merlot

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Platinum Merlot, 2017

Winery: Little Engine, Naramata

Why drink it? It’s a club exclusive and sold out … so you need to find a good friend with a bottle, or book a tasting at the winery to experience their entire portfolio including two other Merlot options. This one would have changed the mind of Miles in Sideways in one sip. Intense aromas on the nose of dark chocolate and freshly ground espresso with a bit of spice and dark cherry, not to mention a beautiful deep red colour in the glass. Flavours of cassis, dark fruits, and cedar pair with gentle oak notes and some creaminess from malolactic fermentation, ending with an elegant and balanced finish.

Pair with: A good steak, roast beef, or a burger with caramelized onions and bleu cheese on top, with garlic mashed potatoes or crispy fries on the side. A dark chocolate torte with raspberry or currant sauce. Or just open your bottle with the good friend you want to share it with.

Price: $85

Music pairing: Georgia on a Fast Train, Billy Joe Shaver