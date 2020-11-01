2019 Wild Good Autumn Gold white blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Autumn Gold (white blend), 2019

Winery: Wild Goose, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? If you’re familiar with this winery, you’ll know that this is a signature and very popular bottle. A blend of Riesling, Gewürztraminer, and Pinot Blanc, the colour does have a slight golden hue in the glass. Aromas vary from apples to pears to white peach, reminiscent of a walk through an orchard just as summer becomes fall. The flavours are a vibrant, crisp mix of tart apple, baking spice, a bit of almond, rose petal, and ginger, and the body is just round enough for those who like a slightly weightier white wine. There is very slight sweetness balanced with acidity on the finish.

Pair with: Perfect with a roast chicken or turkey dinner with a variety of side dishes, savoury meat or veggie pies or tarts, and pairs well with almost any sushi or a tuna poke bowl. Takeout Pad Thai that’s not too spicy is also a nice choice.

Price: $18

Music pairing: The Leaves that are Green, Simon & Garfunkel