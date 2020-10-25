Township 7 2016 Equinox sparkling wine

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Equinox (sparkling), 2016

Winery: Township 7, Penticton

Why drink it? While this sparkling wine is exclusive to the winery’s club members, that shouldn’t deter you from exploring the various Seven Stars sparkling options as Township develops its award-winning sparkling program. Equinox is a sparkling rosé, crafted, as with all of their sparklers, in the méthode champenoise style characterized by secondary fermentation in the bottle. The result is an enticing blend of aromas – fresh strawberry biscuits, freshly picked rhubarb, tart apple. Made from Pinot Noir, the flavours hint at traditional Pinot notes, and the finish is both creamy and refreshing.

Pair with: Since we recently passed the fall Equinox and we had an early sparkling snowfall, chill a bottle of this or another Seven Stars option in the nearest fresh snowbank, open up TikTok and search for sabering videos, and simply marvel at your decision to drink bubbly named after the stars.

Price: $32 (club members)

Music pairing: Dreams, Fleetwood Mac