2019 Hush Red Blend Dirty Laundry

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Hush (red blend), 2019

Winery: Dirty Laundry, Summerland

Why drink it? The Hush series of wines is a popular one for Dirty Laundry, where just about everything is a little tongue-in-cheek with a dash of fun. A blend of Malbec, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon, an inky purple hue from the Malbec shows through in a swirl, while aromas of raspberry jam, grilled plum, fresh cedar and hints of green pepper come from the other two grapes. An enjoyable mix of flavours ranges from red fruits to dark chocolate shavings and subtle hints of oak and tobacco. Moderate tannins and a friendly finish make this drinkable now or anytime this winter.

Pair with: The first beef stew of fall filled with roasted veggies, or a classic meatloaf with sides of cornbread and tater tots. Create a dish that requires a creamy mushroom sauce, or create a plate of softer and crumbly cheeses – Gorgonzola, Roquefort and Stilton.

Price: $22

Music pairing: Too Shy, Kajagoogoo