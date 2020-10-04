Maple Leaf Spirits Peach Liqueur

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Peach Liqueur

Winery: Maple Leaf Spirits, Penticton

Why drink it? Winner of a gold medal at the 2020 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, this spirit from the Naramata Bench will take you back to the height of fruit harvest when you’re huddled inside on a cool day. It sells out quickly, so don’t delay getting your hands on a bottle. A lovely golden sunset colour, pour into a small cordial glass (your grandma probably has a set looking for a new home), and enjoy the scent of fresh picked peaches and touches of vanilla and honey. A straight sip tastes just like peaches, with nice body and weight on the tongue. Not excessively sweet, keep in mind this is a ripe and round fruit liqueur

Pair with: Perfectly lovely to sip on its own with anything peachy – tarts, pies, pastries, cheesecake – it can be used in a variety of cocktails that call for fruit. A delightful addition to a good hot chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted slivered almonds, or in your favourite vinaigrette.

Price: $33

Music pairing: Easy as Pie, Peaches & Herb