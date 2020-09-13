Mt. Boucherie 2018 Mandaray white blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Mandaray (white blend), 2018

Winery: Mt. Boucherie, West Kelowna

Why drink it? A collaboration with Save On, this white blend also has a partner red under the relatively new “white label”. The 2019 is available now; the 2018 is a blend of Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Muscat, and Pinot Gris. Aromatic notes are driving by the first three – honey, light jasmine and spice notes, and some lime zest. A well-chilled sip brings a little more of the citrusy chard to the forefront, and the finish is refreshing with a hint of Muscat sweetness and stone fruits. Unoaked, there is pleasant acidity to this easy drinker.

Pair with: An uncomplicated afternoon of binge watching the latest trending series on your favourite streaming service, with a selection of snacks from kettle chips and Ritz crackers and a couple of Boursin cheeses as an alternative to chip dip.

Price: $16

Music pairing: Ray of Light, Madonna